State security minister warns of 'coup plot' in Zimbabwe

A coalition of non-governmental organisations in Zimbabwe says that government claims of a coup plot by the opposition and civic society are a ploy to silence critics.

Crisis Coalition, a grouping of 87 NGOs, said in a statement the claims by state security minister Owen Ncube were “worrisome and a direct threat to activists who dare challenge the status quo”.

Ncube on Monday sensationally accused the opposition MDC Alliance of wanting to import arms to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ncube issued his statement as Mnangagwa argued that the only crisis in Zimbabwe was in the “heads” of the opposition. Ncube, a close ally of the president, said the country's security and stability were under siege from several threats being fomented by internal and external actors.

He added that the “siege” was related to the MDC Alliance having lost the July 2018 polls much to the displeasure of the party’s foreign backers.