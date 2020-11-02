Africa

Lawyer surrenders, accused of bribing witnesses in ICC case against Kenya VP

02 November 2020 - 13:15 By Reuters
Vice President William Ruto of Kenya. File photo
Vice President William Ruto of Kenya. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A lawyer turned himself in to Dutch authorities on Monday to face accusations at the International Criminal Court of bribing witnesses in a trial of Kenyan Vice President William Ruto which collapsed four years ago.

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru was wanted on an ICC arrest warrant dating from 2015 that accused him of trying to bribe six prosecution witnesses to recant testimony in the case.

Ruto and his co-accused, broadcaster Joshua Sang, were both charged with fomenting ethnic violence after a disputed 2007 election when 1,200 people died.

Judges ruled in 2016 that they had no case to answer, although they left the door open for possible fresh charges in future, noting that the case had been hampered by political interference and threats against witnesses.

In a statement the ICC said it had asked the Dutch to hand over Gicheru to the court as soon as arrest procedures have been completed.

A similar case alleging a role in the 2007 election violence against Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta collapsed in 2015.  

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News
  4. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  5. Durban businessman brutally murdered in home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X