Ivory Coast and Guinea election crises spur fears of prolonged unrest

Ivory Coast opposition leaders refused to disband their breakaway government on Wednesday despite being put under effective house arrest following a disputed presidential election.

The country and its neighbour Guinea are experiencing parallel post-election crises after their presidents both decided to run for a controversial third term in office, prompting fears of prolonged instability.

The moves could spook investors and undermine democracy in a reigon where Islamist groups exploit discord to win recruits, experts say.

The opposition in Ivory Coast boycotted Saturday's election and announced a rival administration after President Alassane Ouattara was declared the landslide winner. On Tuesday night police in riot gear took up positions around the homes of key opposition leaders, preventing them from leaving.

"Let's stay mobilized for the love of a reconciled Ivory Coast ... and against this autocratic regime which has flouted the Constitution," Ivorian opposition leader, former President Henri Konan Bedie, tweeted from his surrounded house on Wednesday.

In Guinea, dozens of people have been killed in skirmishes between security forces and protesters in the lead up to and after the Oct. 18 election that gave President Alpha Conde an overwhelming victory. The opposition has called for more protests and challenged the results in court.

Analysts say neither result is likely to be overturned but that the standoffs could escalate in a region that has struggled to make strides towards multi-party democracy since the 1990s.

The US embassy in Ivory Coast condemned the violence surrounding the election and called for calm and dialogue between the parties in a statement on Wednesday.

At least 35 people have been killed before and during the vote in violence that has sparked fears of a repeat of 2010 when a disputed election won by Ouattara led to a brief civil war which killed 3,000 people.

The country has a two-term limit for the presidency, as does Guinea, the top bauxite producer and home to one of the world's largest untapped iron ore deposits. But both presidents said recent changes to the constitution restarted their mandates.

"The confines placed on West African leaders have been bent and we have seen a regression in democratic standards," said Eric Humphery-Smith, analyst at British-based risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. "It is something to be worried about."