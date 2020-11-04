South Africa

Hawks arrest 15 for illegal issuing of roadworthy certificates

Clerks, cop and officers working at private testing centres among the suspects

04 November 2020 - 17:28
The Hawks in Bloemfontein arrested 15 suspects for fraud and corruption related to the alleged improper issuing of vehicle roadworthy certificates.
Image: Supplied

A police officer, together with 14 other people, is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption.

The Hawks arrested the 15 on Wednesday after a nine-month investigation into the alleged operation in which the suspects are accused of taking bribes and issuing roadworthy certificates for unroadworthy vehicles.

Capt Linda Steyn of the Hawks said the suspects were arrested in the Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

“Three arrests are still outstanding and we are hoping to make those arrests soon,” she said.

Steyn said the list of suspects comprised admin clerks, the police officer and officers working at private testing centres.

TimesLIVE

