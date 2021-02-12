'Don't open border with SA': Doctors fear impact of Covid-19 variant in Zim

Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights (ZDHR) have advised the government not to open land borders with SA when it reviews the current lockdown.

The end of the extended lockdown coincides with SA’s resolution to open its borders on February 15.

Despite recording an average of 83 new cases and around 11 deaths per day — a huge improvement from January — ZDHR fears the new variant found in SA could reverse the gains made if human traffic between the countries is allowed.

“SA is currently faced with an increased burden of a new variant of Covid-19. Additionally, it also has one of the highest numbers of cases in the Sadc region,” said ZDHR executive director Calvin Fambirai.