Egypt's Sisi ups pressure for Ethiopia dam deal on Sudan visit

Ethiopia, which says it has every right to use Nile waters long exploited by Egypt, started filling the reservoir behind the dam last summer after Egypt and Sudan failed to secure a legally binding agreement on how the dam will be operated.

Khartoum fears the dam, which lies on the Blue Nile close to the border with Sudan, could increase the risk of flooding and affect the safe operation of its own Nile dams, while water-scarce Egypt fears its supplies from the Nile could be hit.

Years of diplomatic talks over the project have repeatedly stalled. Egypt and Sudan's positions have drawn closer as Cairo has engaged in a flurry of diplomacy over the issue in the past two years.

This week Egypt's chief of staff signed a military co-operation agreement with his Sudanese counterpart during a visit to Sudan.

“We affirmed the necessity of returning to serious and effective negotiations with the aim of reaching, as soon as possible and before the next flood season, a just, balanced and legally binding agreement,” Sisi said after meeting Sudan's leaders.

Sudan recently proposed that the US, European Union, United Nations and AU should actively mediate in the dispute, rather than simply observing talks, a suggestion that Egypt supports.

Ethiopia this week indicated its opposition to adding mediators to an existing AU-led process.