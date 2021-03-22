Africa

Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate Kolelas dies at 61

22 March 2021 - 10:29 By Bate Felix
The spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua (not in the picture) declined to give the cause of death, but said Kolelas (not in the picture) died while he was being evacuated for medical treatment.
The spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua (not in the picture) declined to give the cause of death, but said Kolelas (not in the picture) died while he was being evacuated for medical treatment.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic's March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas who was sick in hospital with Covid-19 has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday.

Kolelas's election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with Covid-19 and could be evacuated to France.

The spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua declined to give the cause of death, but said Kolelas died while he was being evacuated for medical treatment.

Kolelas released a video from his hospital bed late on Saturday. Breathing heavily and holding an oxygen mask next to his face, he said he was "battling against death" but urged Congolese to "go vote for change".

Kolelas, the son of former Prime Minister Bernard Kolelas, came second in the 2016 presidential election. He was seen as the main challenger to President Denis Sassou Nguesso who is seeking to extend his 36-year rule in Congo.

Reuters

READ MORE:

AstraZeneca's head of R&D for oncology dies at 61

AstraZeneca Plc's head of oncology research, Jose Baselga, has died at the age of 61, the company said on Sunday.
News
16 hours ago

Covid-19: Clues to survival in 2021

By now almost every South African knows somebody who died because of Covid-19; often, it is someone from your family or a colleague from work or ...
Ideas
2 months ago

Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies from coronavirus in UAE

Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi died from a coronavirus infection three weeks after being hospitalised in the ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  2. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  3. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa
  4. Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount News
  5. Top SA runner beats R780,000 claim by spectator she knocked over South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X