Congo Republic presidential candidate dies of Covid as election results roll in

Kolelas had been seen as President Denis Sassou Nguesso's strongest challenger, though diplomats and analysts said there was little doubt the incumbent would win and extend his 36-year rule.

Full results are not expected until later this week, but tallies from about 40% of the 86 districts showed Sassou Nguesso ahead, including some where he had won 100% of the vote, the electoral commission said.

“They are all showing the same trend,” the commission's president Henri Bouka told a news conference in the capital Brazzaville.

Kolelas' heart stopped when his plane landed in Paris and the ambulance team was unable to save him, said his adviser, Didier Loco. His spokesperson, Justin Nzoloufoua, declined to give the cause of death.

Grieving supporters in the capital Brazzaville filled the Union of Democratic Humanists (UDH-YUKI) party headquarters, where a huge portrait of Kolelas hung on the wall and the national flag flew at half-mast.

“Everyone was counting on him. We are very disappointed,” said Edgar Masomba, a 50-year-old supporter.

“Why, why, why?” several women cried.