Men forced to rape family members in Ethiopia's Tigray, UN says

More than 500 rape cases have been reported to five clinics in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the UN said on Thursday, warning that the actual numbers were likely to be much higher due to stigma and a lack of health services.

“Women said they have been raped by armed actors. They also told stories of gang rape, rape in front of family members and men being forced to rape their own family members under the threat of violence,” Wafaa Said, deputy UN aid co-ordinator in Ethiopia, told a briefing of UN member states in New York.

She said at least 516 rape cases had been reported by five medical facilities in Mekelle, Adigrat, Wukro, Shire and Axum.

“Given the fact that most health facilities are not functioning and also the stigma associated with rape, it is projected that actual numbers are much higher,” she said.

A dozen top UN officials called on Monday for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Tigray, particularly calling out reports of rape and “other horrific forms of sexual violence”.

Fighting in Tigray broke out in November last year between government troops and the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed has also said troops from neighbouring Eritrea were in the region.

The Ethiopian government takes the allegations of sexual violence “very seriously” and has deployed a fact-finding mission, Ethiopia's UN ambassador, Taye Atskeselassie Amde, told Reuters.