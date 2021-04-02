New Niger president Bazoum says he will improve education, security

Mohamed Bazoum said he would make education and security a priority as he took over as president of Niger on Friday, inheriting a state racked by political tension and an Islamist insurgency that has killed more than 300 people this year.

His swearing-in took place two days after the government said it had foiled a coup.

Bazoum's inauguration marks the first democratic transition of power for a country that has seen four military coups since its independence from France in 1960. Outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping down after two five-year terms.

Bazoum, 61, was elected in a February run-off poll that was contested by his main opponent Mahamane Ousmane, a former president who was toppled by a military coup in 1996.

Ousmane has contended that the latest vote was marred by fraud. Niger's top court confirmed Bazoum's victory in March, but the ruling sparked protests in the capital Niamey in which at least two people were killed.

Taking office in a ceremony attended by several heads of state, Bazoum said the West African nation's mineral riches could help it reach annual economic growth of about 8% over the next five years.

But climate and security challenges are hampering development, he said.

“Our country is vast and arid, not only suffering these past decades from the effects of climate change ... from recurrent severe droughts, but paradoxically also, from more and more catastrophic and unpredictable floods,” Bazoum said.