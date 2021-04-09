LISTEN | 'What affects Mozambique will affect neighbouring countries,' warns UN Refugee Agency

It's been more than two weeks since the city of Palma in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique was attacked by heavily armed rebel forces on March 24. The attacks continued until April 2, leaving many people dead, displaced or injured.

The UN Refugee Agency’s head of office in Pemba, Margarida Loureiro, who has been on the ground with those displaced by the recent attacks, describes how dire the humanitarian situation in Mozambique is. She warns that if not brought under control, the humanitarian concerns were likely to impact on neighbouring countries, as well.