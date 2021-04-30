The real threat to Chad’s military rulers: unemployed youth

When Neldjibaye Madjissem graduated with a mathematics degree in 2015, he began searching for work as a school teacher.

Six years later, he is still looking, and he is angry.

The 31-year-old blamed Chad’s government for the lack of work, mismanagement of oil revenues and corruption. No wonder people are protesting on the streets in their thousands, he said.

The battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, after 30 years of autocratic rule, sent the central African country into a tailspin.

A military council run by Deby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power and promised to hold elections within 18 months. Northern rebels rejected that and are fighting the army in the desert.

However, perhaps the greater threat for Chad’s rulers comes from the mass of unemployed young people tired of the Deby family and its international allies, particularly former colonial ruler France. At least six people died in violent protests this week.

The unrest has increased pressure on the military to relinquish power in Chad, long an ally in the West’s fight against African jihadists. France moved away from backing a military-led transition this week, and instead called for a civilian government.

“The lack of jobs risks creating a great problem. The people are angry,” said Madjissem as he prepared a private lesson to a high school student in the living room of a tiny house in N’Djamena.

His infrequent wage: $3 (about R43) an hour.

The military council did not respond to requests for comment about how it plans to reduce unemployment.

Reuters interviewed more than a dozen unemployed people, some as clashes with police took place around them.

Their main gripe was the military takeover and its support from France. Most were young, poor and indignant.

Jerusalem Klaradi, 26, scoffed when asked if she had a job.

“We are suffering,“ she said as she hid from a volley of teargas during the protests.

“They will trample all over us but in time there will be freedom.”