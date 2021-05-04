Africa

Beitbridge border post upgrade to cause delays for six weeks

04 May 2021 - 12:31 By Sharon Mazingaizo
Upgrades to the Beitbridge border post are expected to cause significant delays for about six weeks. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The busiest land border in Southern Africa will experience six weeks of delays as a result of an ongoing upgrade project.

Beitbridge border post, which has about 25,000 people and 500 trucks passing through daily, has been closed to non-commercial traffic since January to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The border post connects Zimbabwe and SA but also serves as the transit point for the majority of north-south trade in Southern Africa.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) said the “border post traffic handling capacity has been significantly impacted upon” as a result of ongoing construction work.

“This reduction in capacity is anticipated to result in significant congestion and delays in the effective passage of all traffic, particularly northbound traffic. This situation is projected to last for the next six weeks during which period construction work will be at its highest,” said a statement by Zimra.

