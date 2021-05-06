Africa

Head of Ethiopia's Tigray region administration has resigned, his deputy says

06 May 2021 - 08:42 By Reuters
Chief Executive of the Provisional Administration of Tigray National Regional State, Mulu Nega has stepped down.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The head of Ethiopia's Tigray region government has resigned, his deputy said on Wednesday, without giving details.

Mulu Nega was appointed head of the federal government-appointed interim administration in November during a military offensive launched in the northern region after regional forces attacked its bases there.

His deputy Abebe Gebrehiwot Yihdego told Reuters of his resignation. Mulu did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The Prime Minster's spokeswoman and a government spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fighting between the federal government and forces in the northern region broke out in November and is believed to have killed thousands of people while displacing more than a million.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Fears of exploitation grow for children stranded in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Hundreds of children separated from their parents are at risk of abuse, exploitation and child labour after fleeing conflict in Ethiopia's northern ...
News
1 day ago

Almost 5,000 children separated in Tigray conflict - aid group

Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has separated nearly 5,000 children from their parents, Save the Children said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Blinken presses Ethiopia's Abiy to ensure full withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday and pressed for troops from neighboring Eritrea involved ...
News
1 week ago

