Africa

Kenya reports Covid-19 variant detected in India - health ministry

06 May 2021 - 08:17 By Maggie Fick and George Obulutsa
Kenya has reported a case of the Covid-19 variant first detected in India.
Kenya has reported a case of the Covid-19 variant first detected in India.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A variant of Covid-19 first diagnosed in India has been detected in Kenya, the health ministry said on Wednesday, days after the same variant was detected in neighbouring Uganda.

The health ministry last week said Kenya was suspending flights to and from India.

Tanzania announced on Tuesday that it would suspend flights to and from India amid the Covid-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said.

Tanzania said this was the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president.

It joins a growing list of East African countries that have halted flights to and from India.

The suspension is effective immediately and will apply until further notice, the statement from health minister Abel Makubi dated Tuesday said. Exceptions would be made for cargo planes and pre-approved flights on humanitarian, diplomatic, and medical missions.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge

Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India amid the Covid-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said, the ...
News
22 hours ago

Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from Brazil, India and South Africa

People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, Poland's health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced ...
News
1 day ago

Officials testing for Covid-19 strain from India, Mkhize confirms

There are no known cases in SA of the B.1.617 Covid-19 variant, but several people are having their positive samples tested, health minister Dr ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  2. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  3. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  5. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X