Pandemic is rolling back democracy gains in Africa, says Mo Ibrahim

The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated a deterioration in democracy in Africa and the continent may require a fresh crop of statesmen to boost participation, philanthropist Mohammed Ibrahim said.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance, a gauge popular with investors seeking opportunities in the continent, has shown some improvement over the past 10 to 15 years, Ibrahim said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. However, measures of democracy and participation have either stagnated or declined, he said.

“On the balance, things deteriorated,” Ibrahim said.

“The pandemic did not help. It emphasised the autocratic stance of some of our leaders.”

Elections in several African states in the past two years, including Uganda and Burundi, have been marred by violence, while Mali has had two military takeovers in nine months. The pandemic led to the delay of voting in nations including Ethiopia, while some leaders used the health emergency to ban and restrict the opposition.