Kenyan entrepreneur turns water hyacinth weed into cooking fuel

A project in Kenya is using biogas technology to tackle two major pollution problems with one device: a machine that converts waste such as invasive water hyacinth into cleaner cooking fuel.

Biogas International, a Kenyan energy technology company, is partnering with drugmaker AstraZeneca and the Institute for Sustainability Leadership at the University of Cambridge.

The project has so far provided 50 “digesters” to homes in the city of Kisumu in western Kenya — enabling families to switch from wood or charcoal, both of which are hazardous, according to the World Health Organisation, and time-consuming cooking methods.

“The gas has no smoke, no smell, it is much faster than the jiko,” said Tony Otieno while boiling a milky tea for his 70-year-old grandmother Margaret using biogas from the digester.

Some of the families were given a gas stove as part of the project, to replace their jiko — a portable stove that uses charcoal. Many of the digesters were also given out for free, with the rest subsidised by the company.