Eritrean refugees in Ethiopian capital protest insecurity at Tigray camps

Hundreds of Eritrean refugees protested in the Ethiopian capital on Thursday, calling on the United Nations refugee agency to relocate friends and family who they say are trapped in two refugee camps by fighting in the Tigray region.

Clashes between armed groups have escalated in and around the camps - Mai Aini and Adi Harush - and two refugees have been killed this month, the UNHCR said this week. The agency said it lost access to the camps on July 14.

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about the fate of Eritrean refugees in Tigray.

"We need UNHCR to move (the refugees) from the camp because the area is a war zone," said Hermon Hailu, 22, an Eritrean refugee participating in the protest in the capital Addis Ababa.

He told Reuters he was worried about his mother in Mai Aini camp whom he had not been able to reach by phone for weeks.

The UNHCR said on Tuesday it had relocated about 100 refugees from the two sites and was in discussions with Tigrayan authorities to secure safe passage out of the camps for others.

Geneva-based UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov said the agency's the top official in Ethiopia met with the demonstrators for more than two hours on Thursday to listen to their concerns.