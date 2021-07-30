Africa

Rwanda says it has killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique

30 July 2021 - 09:17 By Clement Uwiringiyimana
The fighting took place between July 24 and 28 in the regions of Mbau and Awase, Rwandan military spokesman Ronald Rwivanga told Reuters.
The fighting took place between July 24 and 28 in the regions of Mbau and Awase, Rwandan military spokesman Ronald Rwivanga told Reuters.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

Rwanda killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique in fighting this week, an army spokesman said on Thursday adding that a Rwandan soldier had sustained a minor injury.

Rwanda has sent a 1,000-strong force to the southern African nation of Mozambique to help it combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency.

The fighting took place between July 24 and 28 in the regions of Mbau and Awase, Rwandan military spokesman Ronald Rwivanga told Reuters.

"We mounted an ambush between Mbau and Awase where we killed two insurgents. And the rest of the fighting took place in Awase. We so far killed 14 insurgents in total,” Rwivanga said.

Almost 800,000 people have been displaced in Cabo Delgado and the fighting has brought a $20bln natural gas project led by oil giant Total to a halt.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rwanda deploys troops to Mozambique to help fight insurgency

(Rwanda said on Friday it had started deploying a 1,000-strong force to Mozambique to help the country combat an escalating Islamic State-linked ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa confirms deployment of soldiers to Mozambique - at the cost of nearly R1bn

Ramaphosa said the deployment had cost close to a billion rand, with the exact figure placed at R984,368,057.
Politics
1 day ago

Mozambique President Nyusi says army gaining ground in insurgency-hit region

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said on Sunday troops fighting the Islamic State-linked insurgency in its northern province of Cabo Delgado were ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  2. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  3. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa
  4. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane scores court victory over parliamentary impeachment process South Africa

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail