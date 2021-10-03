Africa

Egypt "selected as nominee" to host COP27 climate talks - US envoy Kerry

03 October 2021 - 09:37 By Stephen Jewkes
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

US Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Saturday that Egypt had already been selected as the nominee to host the COP27 UN climate conference due to take place next year.

Each year, a country representing a different region of the world takes over the presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP) and the meeting tends to be hosted in that country.

Last month Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially declared his country's interest in hosting the COP27 summit.

This year's COP26 edition is due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

