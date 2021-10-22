Africa

Ghana president, Nana Akufo-Addo calls for tolerance as parliament considers anti-LGBT+ law

22 October 2021 - 10:59 By Christian Akorlie
Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana, where homophobic persecution is widespread.
Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana, where homophobic persecution is widespread.
Image: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday emphasised the need for civil debate and tolerance as parliament works towards a vote on a controversial bill that would make it a crime to be gay, bisexual or transgender.

The so-called family values bill has dismayed the local LGBT+ community and prompted UN human rights experts to warn it could establish a system of state-sponsored discrimination and violence.

Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana, where homophobic persecution is widespread, but the draft law would criminalise being LGBT+ or advocating for LGBT+ rights, and impose longer sentences.

The first reading of the bill took place in August, but it is not yet clear when it will be debated by lawmakers.

"What I would hope for is that the debate itself be civil, that we will recognise the need for us to be tolerant of each other even when there are opposing views," Akufo-Addo said in an interview with radio station Peace FM.

"I think it will be a credit to Ghanaian democracy if this matter is handled in the correct manner."

Akufo-Addo has previously spoken out against same-sex marriage, saying it would never be legalised while he is president.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Major donors urge Ghana to respect LGBT+ rights amid crackdown

Major foreign aid donors called on Ghana on Tuesday to respect LGBT+ rights following a crackdown including arrests of people from sexual minorities ...
News
4 months ago

Ghana plans vicious LGBT+ crackdown that will undo years of progress

Bill aims to jail people just for their sexuality, as well as those who help them. If passed, all Ghanaians will suffer
World
2 months ago

Ghana's first openly trans musician fights homophobia with song

Ghana's first openly transgender musician has released a song to boost the morale of the West African nation's LGBT+ community as it faces a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  3. Pretoria ‘beach’ owners sink plans for hotel, despite R3m planning costs News
  4. ‘I would tell them to f**k off’: Restaurant owner pushes back after taking flak ... South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...