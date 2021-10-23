Africa

Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific

23 October 2021 - 11:33 By Polina Devitt
A group of naval vessels from Russia and China conduct a joint maritime military patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, in this still image taken from video released on October 23, 2021.
A group of naval vessels from Russia and China conduct a joint maritime military patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, in this still image taken from video released on October 23, 2021.
Image: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian and Chinese warships held their first joint patrols in the Western part of the Pacific ocean on October 17-23, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Moscow and Beijing, which staged naval co-operation drills in the Sea of Japan earlier in October, have cultivated closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when their relations with the West have soured.

The naval manoeuvres have been closely watched by Japan which said earlier this week that a group of 10 vessels from China and Russia sailed through the Tsugaru Strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido.

“The group of ships passed through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time as part of the patrol,” Russia's defence ministry said in the statement. The strait is regarded as international waters.

“The tasks of the patrols were the demonstration of the Russian and Chinese state flags, maintaining of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and guardianship of the subjects of maritime economic activities of the two countries,” the ministry added.

Reuters 

subscribe

Most read

  1. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  2. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  3. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  4. Pretoria ‘beach’ owners sink plans for hotel, despite R3m planning costs News
  5. Here’s why more than 3-million South Africans who could have received the R350 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...