Sudan halts entry of fuel vessels into its waters to avoid fines

24 October 2021 - 12:54 By Ahmed Tolba
Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan have been shutting ports and blocking roads in protest at what they describe as poor political and economic conditions in the region.
Image: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER / File photo

Sudan decided to halt the entry of vessels carrying fuel into its territorial waters to avoid incurring fines due to delays in offloading, Asharq TV channel cited the country's energy minister as saying on Sunday.

The minister, Jaden Ali Obaid, said the country's strategic reserves are running low, the channel reported.  

