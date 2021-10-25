Sudan PM Hamdok under house arrest, civilians movement restricted

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday citing his office.

A military force took the prime minister to “an unknown location”, said another TV channel, Al-Arabiya, citing sources close to Hamdok.

Khartoum airport shut amid reports of coup in Sudan — Al Arabiya

The Khartoum airport was shut and international flights were suspended on Monday, the Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel reported, amid reports of a military coup. There was no announcement from the Sudanese government on the status of the airport.

Sudan cabinet members, others arrested in apparent coup

The majority of Sudan's cabinet members and a large number of pro-government party leaders have been arrested in an apparent coup in the capital Khartoum, a Reuters witness reported on Monday citing political sources.

Faisal Mohamed Salih, a former minister and an adviser to the prime minister, and ruling sovereign council member Mohamed al-Faki Soleiman were also arrested, the Reuters witness added.

Sudanese pro-democracy group calls for strike, civil disobedience against coup

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on Monday for a general strike and civil disobedience in face of a “military coup” following the arrest of prominent members of the country's civilian leadership.”

We urge the masses to go out on the streets and occupy them, close all roads with barricades, stage a general labour strike, and not to co-operate with the putschists and use civil disobedience to confront them,” the group said in a statement.

Sudanese military restrict civilians movement in Khartoum

Heavily armed Sudanese army and paramilitary forces deployed on Monday across the capital Khartoum, restricting civilians' movements, as protesters carrying the national flag burnt tires in different areas of the city, a Reuters witness reported.

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership before dawn on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese to take to the streets to resist any military coup.