Only 5 African countries may fully vaccinate 40% of population by year-end: WHO Africa

Only five African countries will meet the target of fully vaccinating 40% of their populations against Covid-19 unless the pace of inoculations accelerates across the continent, World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout may be slowed by an "imminent shortfall" of up to 2.2-billion auto-disposable syringes globally needed to administer the jab and routine immunisations barring an increase in their manufacturing, WHO Africa said. At present there is no global stockpile of the specialised syringes which are in high demand, and they will remain in short supply at least through the first quarter of 2022.

WHO Africa said in a statement that Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa have already experienced delays in receiving syringes.