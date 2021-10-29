Africa

Only 5 African countries may fully vaccinate 40% of population by year-end: WHO Africa

29 October 2021 - 09:14 By George Obulutsa
WHO Africa said in a statement that Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa have already experienced delays in receiving syringes.
WHO Africa said in a statement that Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa have already experienced delays in receiving syringes.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Only five African countries will meet the target of fully vaccinating 40% of their populations against Covid-19 unless the pace of inoculations accelerates across the continent, World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout may be slowed by an "imminent shortfall" of up to 2.2-billion auto-disposable syringes globally needed to administer the jab and routine immunisations barring an increase in their manufacturing, WHO Africa said. At present there is no global stockpile of the specialised syringes which are in high demand, and they will remain in short supply at least through the first quarter of 2022.

WHO Africa said in a statement that Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa have already experienced delays in receiving syringes.

"Early next year Covid-19 vaccines will start pouring into Africa, but a scarcity of syringes could paralyse progress. Drastic measures must be taken to boost syringe production, fast," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa's director.

So far, the continent has fully vaccinated 77-million people, just 6% of its population.

About 50-million Covid-19 vaccine doses have arrived on the continent this month, almost double September's arrivals, WHO Africa said.

"However, at the current pace, Africa still faces a 275-million shortfall of Covid-19 vaccines against the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40% of its people," it said.

As of Thursday, Africa had close 8.5-million confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 217,000 deaths, WHO Africa said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Study finds vaccine sentiment is trending downwards

It is now widely understood that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is the most successful measure to combat the disease and set world economies back on ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe police round up unvaccinated pub crawlers

The police in Zimbabwe are rounding up nightclub and pub patrons, owners and employees who fail to provide proof of their Covid-19 vaccination.
News
2 weeks ago

At last Africa’s vaccine famine is ending. Now we must play catch-up

International donors failed the continent by not supplying promised doses, but millions will start arriving this month
Africa
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4 South Africa
  2. ‘It’s a movie!’ — Mzansi shocked by ‘John Wick’ murders in Mamelodi South Africa
  3. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  4. Mamelodi locals nervous after ‘John Wick’ Boko Haram gang shootings South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘Babies were trafficked’ says Survé, as Gauteng government fires back ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed