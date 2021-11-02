Africa

Gunmen abduct staff and children at university in Nigerian capital

02 November 2021 - 13:09 By Abraham Archiga and Felix Onuah
Gangs of armed men, known locally as bandits, late last year launched a series of abductions from schools and attacks on villages, mostly in the northwest of the country, in return for ransom.
Gangs of armed men, known locally as bandits, late last year launched a series of abductions from schools and attacks on villages, mostly in the northwest of the country, in return for ransom.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/ File photo

Gunmen abducted four members of staff and their children from the University of Abuja on Tuesday, the university said, in a rare kidnapping at such a large institution in the Nigerian capital.

Gangs of armed men, known locally as bandits, late last year launched a series of abductions from schools and attacks on villages, mostly in the northwest of the country, in return for ransom.

There have been kidnappings of individuals on the outskirts of Abuja, but attacks on universities are rare.

“Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the university in the early hours of today. We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted,” the university said on its Facebook page.

A source at the university told Reuters that one staff member was taken together with his son and daughter.

Nigeria's security forces are stretched on several fronts, including growing lawlessness in the north and northwest and a 12-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast that has killed thousands.

Reuters 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. ‘You were in London but claim to be a revolutionary?’ — Mboweni’s throwback ... South Africa
  3. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics
  4. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  5. We could have a sober Christmas, as liquor industry warns of alcohol supply ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021