UN says C. African Republic soldiers wounded 10 Egyptian peacekeepers

The United Nations mission in Central African Republic on Tuesday accused the country's presidential guard of opening fire on unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers and wounding 10 of them, but the government said the accusation was inaccurate.

The UN mission, known as MINUSCA, said in a statement that the Egyptian peacekeepers had just arrived at the capital Bangui's airport on Monday when they “suffered heavy fire from the presidential guards without any prior warning or response, even though they were unarmed”.

“MINUSCA strongly condemns what appears to be a deliberate and unjustifiable attack,” it said.

In its attempt to withdraw from the area, located about 120 meters (130 yards) from the presidential residence, the bus transporting the Egyptian unit struck and killed a woman.

Albert Yaloke Mokpeme, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra's spokesperson, said the defence ministry would issue a statement later on Tuesday.

“They (MINUSCA) have said something that has nothing to do with reality,” Mokpeme told Reuters, without giving further details.

