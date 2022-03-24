×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

African students wonder what next after Ukraine war upends education

University 'bombed out and turned to rubble'

24 March 2022 - 16:30 By TIM COCKS
Municipal workers and volunteers remove debris from a damaged residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 21 2022. File photo.
Municipal workers and volunteers remove debris from a damaged residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 21 2022. File photo.
Image: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

Nkateko Muyimane and six fellow African students hid in a subway while Russian shells pounded Kharkiv, before fleeing on a train to Budapest they very nearly failed to board.

Now their main concern is how to salvage the degrees they sacrificed so much to start.

South African Muyimane, 24, and classmate Mandisa Malindisa, 25, were both studying medicine, with a year to go before graduating. Now, they say, there is no university left.

“It's been bombed out and turned to rubble,” Muyimane said at his brother's apartment in a northern Johannesburg suburb. “Even if we do continue online, medicine is practical: you need to be physically there with the patient.”

They are among tens of thousands of African students whose studies were upended by Russia's war on its neighbour, many of whom were drawn to Ukraine's world-class educational facilities available at a fraction of the cost of Western universities.

Ukraine's history of attracting Africans to its academies dates back to the Cold War, when Soviet states wooed students from newly independent African nations with the promise of a subsidised education.

WATCH | How a South African student escaped the Russian invasion

Medical student Mandisa Malindisa was due to return to SA the day Russia unleashed war on Ukraine
World
2 weeks ago

Like many parents, Malindisa's mother, a nurse, and father, a civil engineer, tightened their belts, saved and borrowed to put her through Ukraine's Kharkiv National Medical University.

“It was a big sacrifice for the school fees and the apartment she was renting,” her mother Zandile said.

Malindisa's anxiety about losing her qualification, after all her parents had invested, had kept her in Ukraine, but as war approached, she decided to fly out rather than risk staying.

Her mother booked her three tickets; all got cancelled. She, Muyimane and the five other African classmates endured days of bombardments before fleeing to Pivdennyi Vokzal station. There, they said, they had to fight to get on a train, including against a passenger who bit one of them to try to prevent her boarding.

Compared with that horror, finding her a new school seems less daunting.

“I haven't lost hope,” Zandile said. “Something will come up for her.”

Malindisa worries that she has no certificate to show prospective universities what she has accomplished — getting her transcripts from what is now a war zone isn't going to be easy.

WATCH | People are dying, says traumatised SA student back from Ukraine

‘We just thank God she is finally home,’ says woman whose cousin has arrived home from the war-torn country
News
2 weeks ago

Her fears are shared by many students who returned from Ukraine in recent weeks.

Muyimane's mother is a doctor, and she was proud to have a son follow in her footsteps, he said, adding: “I must make a plan: medicine is my dream.”

At her house in Ghana's capital on March 5, 23-year-old medical student Maame Akousa Addo stood over two small duffel bags containing the few things she'd managed to bring back with her to Accra and wondered whether she would be able to go back after the war.

“We're just waiting to hear from our schools,” she said. “To see if they will establish a sort of online option.”

For Nigerian student Joshua Adebowale, 32, the hope is that things will calm down soon so he can return to Kyiv Medical University, which his parents and brothers were paying for. “Otherwise these will be wasted years and money,” he said.

But for compatriot Jasper Ahamefula, 19, who had just started a business studies course, a degree no longer seems an option. He plans to try to start a business — tailoring perhaps — without a qualification.

“It doesn't matter,” he said. “My parents, yes it's a lost investment, but they care that I'm alive. That's great, I guess.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ukraine prosecutor's office says 121 children killed in war

The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding ...
News
1 day ago

New life in Ukraine brings a spark of hope in a time of despair

The desperation and anxiety that dominated a woman’s thoughts evaporate with the arrival of her baby girl
World
20 hours ago

Zelenskyy’s 'virtual world tour' proves to be a new weapon in Russia War

As a professional comedian until three years ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy knows to tailor his material for different audiences. As president of a nation ...
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  4. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa
  5. WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...
EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...