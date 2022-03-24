×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Ugandan court issues arrest warrant for author who fled to Germany

24 March 2022 - 10:15 By Reuters
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija , the Ugandan author of "Greedy Barbarian", is seen at his home in the Iganga district in eastern Uganda, May 11, 2020. File picture
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija , the Ugandan author of "Greedy Barbarian", is seen at his home in the Iganga district in eastern Uganda, May 11, 2020. File picture
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo

A Ugandan court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for an international award-winning author who fled to Germany last month to seek treatment for injuries he said were inflicted on him during torture by security personnel, his lawyer said.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was arrested at the end of December and held for almost a month before he was charged with communications offences related to tweets that criticised President Yoweri Museveni and his son.

"It is true the court has issued an arrest warrant for him," his lawyer Eron Kiiza told Reuters.

"It's just a continuation of his harassment, because the court could have chosen to try him in his absentia, which is allowed, but they decided to ignore that option."

After his release in January Rukirabashaija said he had been tortured by security personnel while in detention. Images of his body showed torture marks, which provoked public outrage.

He told local broadcaster NTV that he was punched in the stomach, kicked, hit with gun butts and made to dance endlessly, and that his torturers used pliers to tear pieces of flesh from parts of his body.

Police have said they cannot comment on the torture allegations since they were part of Rukirabashaija's court case.

On Feb. 9 he announced he had fled the country, eventually arriving in Germany where he said he would seek treatment.

Rukirabashaija is a satirist who found fame with his novel "Greedy Barbarian", which criticises corruption and political oppression in a fictional country. In Uganda the book was widely interpreted to be a shot at Museveni's government.

Last year he won the PEN Pinter Prize for international writers of courage. He is the second Museveni critic to flee Uganda this year after Stella Nyanzi, a university lecturer and author also announced in January she had fled to Germany.

READ MORE:

Two young women teachers shot dead in Ga-Rankuwa

Two teachers from Lekgalong Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 were killed on Monday.
News
1 day ago

EXPLAINER: How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

US President Joe Biden has publicly called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, but legal experts said a prosecution of Putin or other ...
News
2 days ago

Free State man jailed for life for strangling son to spite his mother

A Free State father who murdered his own son to spite the boy’s mother was handed a life sentence by the high court, provincial police said on ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  2. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  3. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa
  4. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  5. WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules