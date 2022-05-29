×

Africa

Sudan's military leader lifts state of emergency

29 May 2022 - 22:12 By Omar Fahmy and Khaled Abdelaziz
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Image: REUTERS/Jok Solomun/ File photo

Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Sunday issued a decree lifting a state of emergency that he imposed after seizing control in a military coup on October 25 last year.

The Transitional Sovereign Council said in a statement the decision was taken to create the right atmosphere for “a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability during the transitional period”.

The Security and Defence Council had recommended earlier on Sunday lifting the state of emergency and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it.

