Uganda lifts key lending rate to two-year high in emergency move
Uganda's central bank has increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years on concerns about mounting price pressures after holding a special monetary policy meeting.
The monetary policy committee raised the benchmark rate to 8.5% from 7.5%, deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday in the capital, Kampala. That adds to a 100 basis point increase a month ago and brings the benchmark to the highest level since early April 2020.
Uganda’s central bank was the first in Africa to call a special MPC meeting since the start of the war in Ukraine. Since February, central banks including Russia, Kazakhstan and India have held special meetings to curb portfolio outflows, currency sell-offs, inflation or all three and attract investors lured by rising interest rates in the US and Europe.
Annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy, exceeded the central bank’s 5% medium-term target for a second straight month, accelerating to 5.5% in June, from 5.1% the previous month. Headline price growth quickened to 6.8% from 6.3% in May.
Price pressures in the East African nation have been mounting as the war chokes supply chains and surging import bills and a move away from riskier assets have hit the domestic currency.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.