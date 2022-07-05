×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Uganda lifts key lending rate to two-year high in emergency move

05 July 2022 - 13:06 By Fred Ojambo
Uganda's central bank has increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years on concerns about mounting price pressures. File photo.
Uganda's central bank has increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years on concerns about mounting price pressures. File photo.
Image: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood

Uganda's central bank has increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years on concerns about mounting price pressures after holding a special monetary policy meeting.

The monetary policy committee raised the benchmark rate to 8.5% from 7.5%, deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday in the capital, Kampala. That adds to a 100 basis point increase a month ago and brings the benchmark to the highest level since early April 2020.

Uganda’s central bank was the first in Africa to call a special MPC meeting since the start of the war in Ukraine. Since February, central banks including Russia, Kazakhstan and India have held special meetings to curb portfolio outflows, currency sell-offs, inflation or all three and attract investors lured by rising interest rates in the US and Europe.

Annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy, exceeded the central bank’s 5% medium-term target for a second straight month, accelerating to 5.5% in June, from 5.1% the previous month. Headline price growth quickened to 6.8% from 6.3% in May. 

Price pressures in the East African nation have been mounting as the war chokes supply chains and surging import bills and a move away from riskier assets have hit the domestic currency.

Uganda's central bank has increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years.
Uganda's central bank has increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years.
Image: Bloomberg

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Congo Ebola outbreak ends after less than three months, WHO says

The Ebola outbreak that erupted less than three months ago in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is over, the World Health Organization said ...
News
2 hours ago

Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles

Zimbabwe's central bank says it will start selling gold coins this month as a store of value to tame runaway inflation, which has considerably ...
News
1 hour ago

The AU at 20: some reason to cheer, but lots of work ahead

The organisation still needs to address two main problems to steer Africa into a prosperous future
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. The AU at 20: some reason to cheer, but lots of work ahead Opinion & Analysis
  2. Chinese bureaucracy starves Africa’s export market, while upping its debt World
  3. SA gardeners may hesitate to use greywater, but it can be a crop saver Opinion & Analysis
  4. Uganda chiefs fight to save 'sacred' shea trees felled for fuel Africa

Most read

  1. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  2. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  5. Cele plans to make criminals’ lives more difficult with eyes in sky News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths