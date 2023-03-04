Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema asked UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres to help push for the conclusion of talks over the Southern African nation’s debt restructuring.
Hichilema, who on Saturday held a closed-door meeting with Guterres in Doha, described the debt restructuring talks as having not “moved fast enough” in an interview with state-owned ZNBC TV after the meeting .
“We’ve discussed with the UN secretary-general to assist, to push for the conclusion of the debt restructuring,” Hichilema said.
Zambia is in discussions to rework $12.8bn (R232.23bn) of external loans under the G20 common framework after the Southern African nation became the continent’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in November 2020.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Zambia asks UN’s Guterres to assist in debt restructuring talks
Image: Bloomberg
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema asked UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres to help push for the conclusion of talks over the Southern African nation’s debt restructuring.
Hichilema, who on Saturday held a closed-door meeting with Guterres in Doha, described the debt restructuring talks as having not “moved fast enough” in an interview with state-owned ZNBC TV after the meeting .
“We’ve discussed with the UN secretary-general to assist, to push for the conclusion of the debt restructuring,” Hichilema said.
Zambia is in discussions to rework $12.8bn (R232.23bn) of external loans under the G20 common framework after the Southern African nation became the continent’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in November 2020.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE:
G20 finance meeting to end without consensus on war in Ukraine: delegates
IMF's Georgieva confirms Ghana seeking debt treatment under G20 Common Framework
Depleted Kariba Dam leaves Zimbabweans without power for 19 hours a day
Ethiopia to investigate deaths of 27 migrants in Zambia — state news agency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos