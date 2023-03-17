Africa

WATCH | Graves fill with water as storm victims are buried in Malawi

17 March 2023 - 09:39 By TimesLIVE Video and Reuters

Residents of the southern Malawi village of Mtauchira scooped water out of graves on Wednesday to bury the victims of a landslide caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in a ceremony held despite the ongoing downpours.

Freddy tore through Southern Africa for the second time in a month at the weekend and was still causing heavy rain on Wednesday, hampering relief efforts.

Malawi's disaster management department said the death toll from the storm's second hit had risen to 225 from 190, with 707 people injured and 41 missing.

The UN Refugee Agency said it was deeply concerned about the devastation and impact of Freddy, which affected more than 16,000 people in 10 districts in Malawi’s southern region.

In neighbouring Mozambique, at least 21 people had died by Tuesday , according to the disaster agency.

Survivors in shock as Cyclone Freddy toll passes 400 in Malawi, Mozambique

The last thing Lukia Akimu remembers is the surge of floodwater that hit her village near Mount Soche this week when Tropical Cyclone Freddy tore ...
News
3 hours ago

Malawi buries cyclone victims as death toll rises further

Malawian families gathered on Wednesday to remember and bury the victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, with President Lazarus Chakwera calling on the ...
News
1 day ago

Storm Freddy kills more than 100 on return to Mozambique, Malawi

Mozambique and Malawi on Monday were counting the cost of Tropical Storm Freddy, which killed more than 100 people, injured scores and left a trail ...
News
3 days ago

Record-strength cyclone Freddy pounds Mozambique after making second landfall

Cyclone Freddy battered central Mozambique on Sunday after making landfall for a second time in a month and breaking records for duration and ...
News
5 days ago
