The prestigious Cisco Youth Leadership Award, with a prize of $250,000 (R4.6m), this year went to Zimbabwean science teacher Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku.
He founded Phenomtech-Sciency to make science, technology and engineering (Stem) accessible to rural learners.
“Sciency was started because when I was teaching in rural areas, I realised it was difficult for learners to comprehend practical science subjects. This was due to lack of [study] aid materials. The advantage of teaching them practicals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) is that it enables learners to retain their knowledge thereby reducing the dropout rates,” Masuku said as he accepted the award in New York this week.
Masuku is an alumnus of the Mandela Washington Fellowship.
His award is part of Global Citizen’s effort to honour young leaders spearheading change through innovative means in their localities.
“Stem education is critical for opening doors of opportunity and Nkosana’s vital work utilising innovative technology to offer Stem learning to rural schools across Zimbabwe is transformative,'' said Fran Katsoudas, a representative of Cisco.
Zimbabwean science teacher bags prestigious leadership award in US
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images
“Investing in education reaps a lifetime of benefits, not only for children but also for their communities. The work of young leaders like Nkosana is helping to usher in a more inclusive future by empowering youth in Africa and around the world to thrive in the digital economy.”
The Global Citizen awards, hosted by Nomzamo Mbatha in New York, also honoured:
“The world needs innovators who will courageously pursue positive change in their communities and inspire others to action through their ingenuity,” said Global Citizen president Liza Henshaw.
“It is an honour to recognise these inspirational, young changemakers who are advancing the fight to end extreme poverty.”
