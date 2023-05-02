Africa

Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries — UN

02 May 2023 - 13:00 By Emma Farge and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
Mahamat Bechir Abdallah, a Sudanese refugee who fled the violence in his country, fills a container as he sells water to the other refugees near the border between Sudan and Chad, in Koufroun, Chad, on May 1 2023.
Mahamat Bechir Abdallah, a Sudanese refugee who fled the violence in his country, fills a container as he sells water to the other refugees near the border between Sudan and Chad, in Koufroun, Chad, on May 1 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mahamat Ramadane

More than 100,000 refugees have crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries to escape the conflict that erupted last month while hundreds of thousands have been displaced within the country, UN officials said on Tuesday.

“Over 100,000 refugees are estimated to be among those who have now crossed to neighbouring countries, including Sudanese refugees,” Olga Sarrado, spokesperson at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

At the same briefing, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 334,053 people had been internally displaced within the country since April 15.

“In many cases, the small convoys are in a sense running the gauntlet between warring factions and it's an extremely difficult and dangerous situation for those who are embarking on these journeys,” said IOM spokesperson Paul Dillon.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths is expected to visit Sudan on Tuesday. One of his priorities is to try to improve humanitarian access through guarantees of safe passage, his spokesperson said.

A World Health Organisation official said it has delivered six containers of supplies to Port Sudan and has another 30 tonnes of aid stocks waiting in Dubai for delivery.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Sudan peace efforts stumble as generals keep up deadly fighting

Efforts to hold peace talks between two warring generals in Sudan appeared to have faltered as yet another ceasefire was broken and the AU planned an ...
News
2 hours ago

South Africans stranded in Egypt after being evacuated from Sudan are on the move

The department of international relations and cooperation and Gift of the Givers have confirmed that 22 South Africans who were stranded in Egypt ...
News
2 hours ago

WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it had found after a risk assessment that there was a “moderate risk” related to the seizure of a ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Nepotism: a fine art at Fort Hare? News
  3. SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma Politics
  4. Eastern Cape surgeon hit with R2m damages order South Africa
  5. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York