Demand for Magi-Ko, an all-natural fertiliser made in Benin, has soared since the war in Ukraine sparked a global shortage in fertiliser.
Farmers say the organic alternative yields abundant crops and does not degrade soil in the long run.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Benin's home-grown fertiliser thrives amid shortage
Demand for Magi-Ko, an all-natural fertiliser made in Benin, has soared since the war in Ukraine sparked a global shortage in fertiliser.
Farmers say the organic alternative yields abundant crops and does not degrade soil in the long run.
READ MORE:
No Black Sea grain deal ships inspected as Russian deadline looms
Food crisis threatens Nigeria as flood-hit farms cut back planting
Here's how to create your own fruitful garden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos