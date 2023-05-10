Africa

WATCH | Benin's home-grown fertiliser thrives amid shortage

10 May 2023 - 13:04 By Reuters

Demand for Magi-Ko, an all-natural fertiliser made in Benin, has soared since the war in Ukraine sparked a global shortage in fertiliser.

Farmers say the organic alternative yields abundant crops and does not degrade soil in the long run.

