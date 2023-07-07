Ideas

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Is the Moonshot Pact pie in the sky or will it reset SA politics?

The ‘Moonshot Pact’ plan to unseat ANC might actually aid the governing party

07 July 2023 - 06:30
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
The “Moonshot Pact was first mooted by the DA at its congress in April.
The “Moonshot Pact was first mooted by the DA at its congress in April.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Our guests — expert analysts, on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly are pessimistic about the plan hatched by DA leader John Steenhuisen to unseat the ANC.

Join the conversation:

This week Steenhuisen announced that six opposition parties would hold a national convention aimed at ousting the ANC in the next elections.

The so-called “Moonshot Pact” was first mooted by the DA at its congress in April. Besides the DA, the parties which have signed on for the convention are the IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party.

In this episode of the Politics Weekly, we explore the Moonshot Pact’s chances of success.

On our panel this time are political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng and Wayne Sussman (election analyst).

Listen to the riveting discussion and share your views.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

PODCAST | Colleen Makhubele talks politics, COPE factions, ambition to be president and more

'My life is under a microscope,' City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele tells 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly'.
Politics
3 days ago

PODCAST | SA’s ‘neutrality rubbed global powers the wrong way'

China must step in, says peace-building and mediation expert amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Ideas
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | 'I'm ready to be president'

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Stellenbosch’ are among his bogeymen, and Julius Malema won’t join any coalition in which Cyril Ramaphosa or John Steenhuisen are ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Why King Misuzulu and Prince Buthelezi dispute can lead to violence in KZN if not handled with care

A public spat has recently broken out between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi over control of the ...
Ideas
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. PODCAST | Is the Moonshot Pact pie in the sky or will it reset SA politics? Ideas
  2. TOM EATON | Feeling like a dusty, beaten carpet? Let me serve some cheer Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Illegal mining must be addressed and regulated before there are ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | The untouchables: a kick in the teeth for human rights (and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. AAMIR LAKHANI | Tax-return season is when online criminals like to get their ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children