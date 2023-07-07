This week Steenhuisen announced that six opposition parties would hold a national convention aimed at ousting the ANC in the next elections.
The so-called “Moonshot Pact” was first mooted by the DA at its congress in April. Besides the DA, the parties which have signed on for the convention are the IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party.
In this episode of the Politics Weekly, we explore the Moonshot Pact’s chances of success.
On our panel this time are political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng and Wayne Sussman (election analyst).
Listen to the riveting discussion and share your views.
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Is the Moonshot Pact pie in the sky or will it reset SA politics?
The ‘Moonshot Pact’ plan to unseat ANC might actually aid the governing party
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Our guests — expert analysts, on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly are pessimistic about the plan hatched by DA leader John Steenhuisen to unseat the ANC.
