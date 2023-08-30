Africa

Gabon officers who seized power say they represent all security and defence forces

30 August 2023 - 07:04 By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome
The military officers seized control after the state election body announced Gabon's President Ali Bongo had won a third term. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

A group of senior Gabonese military officers on Wednesday appeared on national television and said they had seized power due to the recent general election lacking credibility, and said they represented all security and defence forces of Gabon.

The state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

It was not immediately possible to reach the government for comment.

A

Reuters 

