A Nigerian court on Monday sentenced to death a police officer convicted of shooting dead a pregnant female lawyer on Christmas Day in 2022, likely igniting debate on the place of the death penalty in Africa's most populous country.
Nigeria has at least 3,000 people on death row, according to Amnesty International, but executions are rare, which has led to calls by some rights groups to abolish the death sentence.
The Lagos State High Court had in January put on murder trial police officer Drambi Vandi who was accused of shooting Bolanle Raheem, who was pregnant with twins, at close range.
Vandi denied the charge and had argued that the bullet that was presented in court as evidence was not from his gun.
“The court found the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead,” judge Ibironke Harrison said.
Vandi can appeal against the sentence and the Lagos state governor has to sign off on the death sentence.
Rights groups have for years accused Nigerian police and other law enforcement agencies of murders, extortion, torture and harassment, which authorities deny.
Three years ago, demonstrators said police and soldiers opened fire during a protest against police brutality, though both security forces denied firing live rounds.
Reuters
Nigerian court sentences cop to death for killing pregnant lawyer
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44/ File photo
A Nigerian court on Monday sentenced to death a police officer convicted of shooting dead a pregnant female lawyer on Christmas Day in 2022, likely igniting debate on the place of the death penalty in Africa's most populous country.
Nigeria has at least 3,000 people on death row, according to Amnesty International, but executions are rare, which has led to calls by some rights groups to abolish the death sentence.
The Lagos State High Court had in January put on murder trial police officer Drambi Vandi who was accused of shooting Bolanle Raheem, who was pregnant with twins, at close range.
Vandi denied the charge and had argued that the bullet that was presented in court as evidence was not from his gun.
“The court found the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead,” judge Ibironke Harrison said.
Vandi can appeal against the sentence and the Lagos state governor has to sign off on the death sentence.
Rights groups have for years accused Nigerian police and other law enforcement agencies of murders, extortion, torture and harassment, which authorities deny.
Three years ago, demonstrators said police and soldiers opened fire during a protest against police brutality, though both security forces denied firing live rounds.
Reuters
READ MORE:
‘Friend or fraud?’ Mystery man behind energy indaba
Africa's heavyweights drag down region's growth
Nigeria's labour unions suspend indefinite strike after last-minute meeting with Bola Tinubu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos