Islamist militants tied up at least 19 villagers and killed them with machetes and other weapons in a raid in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo late on Sunday, a civil society leader said.
Other villagers fled but may have drowned as they tried to cross the Lamia river into Uganda, Maurice Mabele Musaidi told Reuters.
“There are still people missing,” he said.
Musaidi and a spokesperson for Congo's army said the attack in Beni territory's Watalinga chiefdom was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.
Islamist militants tie up, kill Congo villagers
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Islamist militants tied up at least 19 villagers and killed them with machetes and other weapons in a raid in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo late on Sunday, a civil society leader said.
Other villagers fled but may have drowned as they tried to cross the Lamia river into Uganda, Maurice Mabele Musaidi told Reuters.
“There are still people missing,” he said.
Musaidi and a spokesperson for Congo's army said the attack in Beni territory's Watalinga chiefdom was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.
The ADF formed in Uganda before moving over the border in the 1990s and has been blamed for thousands of killings in the last decade.
Congo's army said it killed at least six of the militants that night, without going into detail on the operation.
Army spokesperson Antony Mualushayi put the civilian death toll at 11, though he said that figure was provisional.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Pastor tells of how two women were killed during a church robbery
Uganda army says it attacked rebels who murdered honeymooning tourists
Congo machete attack: 26 killed by suspected Islamist militants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos