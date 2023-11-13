Africa

Islamist militants tie up, kill Congo villagers

13 November 2023 - 13:41 By Yassin Kombi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The ADF formed in Uganda before moving over the border in the 1990s and has been blamed for thousands of killings in the last decade. File photo.
The ADF formed in Uganda before moving over the border in the 1990s and has been blamed for thousands of killings in the last decade. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Islamist militants tied up at least 19 villagers and killed them with machetes and other weapons in a raid in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo late on Sunday, a civil society leader said.

Other villagers fled but may have drowned as they tried to cross the Lamia river into Uganda, Maurice Mabele Musaidi told Reuters.

“There are still people missing,” he said.

Musaidi and a spokesperson for Congo's army said the attack in Beni territory's Watalinga chiefdom was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

The ADF formed in Uganda before moving over the border in the 1990s and has been blamed for thousands of killings in the last decade.

Congo's army said it killed at least six of the militants that night, without going into detail on the operation.

Army spokesperson Antony Mualushayi put the civilian death toll at 11, though he said that figure was provisional.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Pastor tells of how two women were killed during a church robbery

Pastor Deogratius Kabanda is in shock after armed men stormed into his church during a recent service and left two women dead and another wounded.
News
1 week ago

Uganda army says it attacked rebels who murdered honeymooning tourists

Uganda's army has killed six fighters from an Islamic State-linked group that shot dead a honeymooning couple and their guide in a national park two ...
News
1 week ago

Congo machete attack: 26 killed by suspected Islamist militants

Suspected Islamist militants killed 26 people with machetes in an overnight attack in the town of Oicha in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, its ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Makhubele judicial conduct tribunal postponed yet again over legal-fee wrangle News
  2. 'We are leaving nothing to chance': prisons boss on diphtheria outbreak South Africa
  3. POLL | How do you cope after seeing graphic stabbings and murders? South Africa
  4. UK's Sunak brings back David Cameron, sacks interior minister in new reset World
  5. Hundreds of Durban shack dwellers lose everything in fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police