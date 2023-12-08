Africa

Dozens of Zimbabwe elephants die as climate change, El Niño hit Hwange park

08 December 2023 - 12:18 By Nyasha Chingono
A herd of elephants at a watering hole in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. Dozens of elephants have died of thirst in the park this year, and conservationists fear losing more as a drought caused by climate change and the El Niño global weather pattern dries up watering holes. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Dozens of elephants have died of thirst in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, and conservationists fear losing more as a drought caused by climate change and the El Niño weather pattern dries up watering holes.

The seasonal El Niño, which causes hotter, drier weather throughout the year, has been worsened by climate breakdown, scientists said, a cause of concern at the COP28 discussions on climate action in Dubai.

Hwange has no major river running through it, and animals now rely on solar-powered boreholes, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authorities (Zimparks) official said.

“We are relying on artificial water because our surface water has declined. Since elephants are water dependent, we are recording more deaths,” Zimparks principal ecologist at Hwange National Park, Daphine Madhlamoto, told Reuters.

The elephant population in Hwange is 45,000, and a fully grown elephant requires 200l of water daily. But with water sources dwindling, the solar-powered pumps at the 104 boreholes and wells have not been able to draw enough water.

This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years, EU scientists say

This year is “virtually certain” to be the warmest in 125,000 years, European Union scientists said on Wednesday, after data showed last month was ...
News
4 weeks ago

Reuters saw dozens of elephant carcasses near watering holes, and park officials said other elephants have died in the bush by providing ready prey for lions and vultures.

“The park has been witnessing the impact of climate change. We have been receiving less rain,” Madhlamoto said.

Zimbabwe's rainy season runs from November to March, but it has barely rained so far this year. The drought is expected to continue into 2024, according to Zimbabwe Meteorological Services.

Zimparks said animals are being forced to walk long distances to search for water and food, and several herds of elephants having crossed into neighbouring Botswana. Conservation groups are trying to supply extra water by desilting watering holes and pumping more water through solar wells.

Zimbabwe has an elephant population of nearly 100,000, but the capacity only for a little more than half of them, meaning the national parks are overwhelmed, Zimparks said.

Reuters

