Africa

HIV vaccine trial in Africa halted after disappointing data

08 December 2023 - 08:53 By Elias Biryabarema and Jennifer Rigby
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The trial for the vaccine, part of a wider initiative called PrEPVacc, began in December 2020 with the enrolment of 1,512 healthy adults aged 18-40 and was due to end in 2024.
The trial for the vaccine, part of a wider initiative called PrEPVacc, began in December 2020 with the enrolment of 1,512 healthy adults aged 18-40 and was due to end in 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Beier/ File photo

A trial of an experimental HIV vaccine in Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa has been stopped early after preliminary data suggested it would not be effective in preventing infection, according to the trial's chief investigator.

The news is the latest blow to efforts to find an effective vaccine against a virus that has so far claimed about 40-million lives globally. Another 39-million are living with HIV, the majority of them in Africa.

The trial for the vaccine, part of a wider initiative called PrEPVacc, began in December 2020 with the enrolment of 1,512 healthy adults aged 18-40 and was due to end in 2024.

Pontiano Kaleebu, chief investigator for the programme, told Reuters on Thursday the programme's independent data and safety monitoring committee had “recommended that even if we continue we will not be able to show that the vaccine can be effective”.

While there are drugs that can reduce the risk of getting HIV and treatments that can control the virus and prevent people from developing Aids, the deadly immune condition resulting from untreated HIV, experts say an HIV vaccine would be an important tool in ending Aids as a public health threat.

The trial, led by African researchers with support from various European institutions like Imperial College London, was testing two different combinations of experimental HIV vaccines.

It was also testing a new form of oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PREP), a drug that reduces the risk of getting HIV, to see if it was as effective as existing drugs. That part of the trial is ongoing.

Participants were mostly drawn from populations at high risk of infection like sex workers, gay men and fishermen.

A statement released on Wednesday by the vaccine trial programme said the failed trial, which was the only remaining active HIV vaccine efficacy trial in the world, underscored “how challenging it is to develop an effective HIV vaccine”.

Researchers in SA terminated another trial in 2020 after tests of a vaccine in more than 5,000 people failed to show benefits.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Bhekisisa: 'SA can’t give up on the anti-HIV jab, no matter the cost'

In this 'Health Beat' episode, Mia Malan asks the health department if it will buy anti-HIV medications for state patients and talks to an expert ...
News
3 days ago

‘SA has made progress but it’s not time to celebrate yet’: HIV experts on World Aids Day

As the world commemorates the 35th World Aids Day on Friday, South Africa is one of the nations that must be applauded for making progress in ...
News
1 week ago

The war against HIV is not yet won and must remain in the spotlight

South Africa cannot ease off on its efforts to ensure everyone who needs treatment for HIV/Aids, gets it.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Lack of funding halts African medicines from treating life-threatening diseases

Universities, science councils and the government have been funding research into African traditional medicine, but it's the costly clinical trial ...
News
2 months ago

HIV research hit as SA-tested experimental vaccine fails to protect users

The decades-long research for an HIV vaccine has hit another setback after another vaccine candidate failed in a large-scale African study.
News
2 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities South Africa
  3. Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as Eskom CEO South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tributes to slain teenager Machaka Radebe pour in, two other young ... South Africa
  5. ‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel ... South Africa

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad