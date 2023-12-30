A stowaway was found alive but in critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning, a security source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The person was in a life-threatening condition and was being treated at a nearby hospital, the source said.
The plane was coming from the Western Algerian town of Oran, a two-and-a-half hour flight from Paris.
Stowaways in the unpressurised wheel-houses and cargo holds of planes can face temperatures of between -50°C and -60°C, as well as a lack of oxygen.
In 2019, the body of a suspected stowaway fell hundreds of metres from a plane flying over southwest London, landing in the garden of a man's home, just missing him as he sunbathed.
In 2015, the body of a stowaway on a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to Heathrow landed on a shop in Richmond, southwest London. A second stowaway survived the 10-hour flight and was found in the undercarriage of the plane.
Stowaway found in Air Algeria plane undercarriage at Paris airport critical
Image: 123RF/chalabala
A stowaway was found alive but in critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning, a security source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The person was in a life-threatening condition and was being treated at a nearby hospital, the source said.
The plane was coming from the Western Algerian town of Oran, a two-and-a-half hour flight from Paris.
Stowaways in the unpressurised wheel-houses and cargo holds of planes can face temperatures of between -50°C and -60°C, as well as a lack of oxygen.
In 2019, the body of a suspected stowaway fell hundreds of metres from a plane flying over southwest London, landing in the garden of a man's home, just missing him as he sunbathed.
In 2015, the body of a stowaway on a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to Heathrow landed on a shop in Richmond, southwest London. A second stowaway survived the 10-hour flight and was found in the undercarriage of the plane.
READ MORE:
Spike in Asia, Africa migrants turns Amazon jungle outpost into crossroads
Stowaways on tanker from Nigeria set for deportation from Spain
‘Extraordinary’ that stowaway survived freezing flight from SA to Netherlands
Stowaway survives two and a half-hour flight in wheel well of US jet
South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally tells his story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos