Stowaway found in Air Algeria plane undercarriage at Paris airport critical

30 December 2023 - 14:48 By Reuters
A stowaway was found alive but in a critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane from Oran at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chalabala

A stowaway was found alive but in critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning, a security source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The person was in a life-threatening condition and was being treated at a nearby hospital, the source said.

The plane was coming from the Western Algerian town of Oran, a two-and-a-half hour flight from Paris.

Stowaways in the unpressurised wheel-houses and cargo holds of planes can face temperatures of between -50°C and -60°C, as well as a lack of oxygen.

In 2019, the body of a suspected stowaway fell hundreds of metres from a plane flying over southwest London, landing in the garden of a man's home, just missing him as he sunbathed.

In 2015, the body of a stowaway on a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to Heathrow landed on a shop in Richmond, southwest London. A second stowaway survived the 10-hour flight and was found in the undercarriage of the plane.

READ MORE:

Spike in Asia, Africa migrants turns Amazon jungle outpost into crossroads

A recent crackdown on migrant smuggling and human trafficking throughout the Americas turned up migrants from 69 countries, an indicator of the steep ...
News
2 weeks ago

Stowaways on tanker from Nigeria set for deportation from Spain

Two of three stowaways who were rescued in Spain's Canary Islands after enduring 11 days on the rudder of a fuel tanker from Nigeria have been ...
News
1 year ago

‘Extraordinary’ that stowaway survived freezing flight from SA to Netherlands

He might have gone into suspended animation like a hibernating bear but most are not so lucky, says expert
News
1 year ago

Stowaway survives two and a half-hour flight in wheel well of US jet

Since 1947 129 people have stowed away in this manner, with 100 of them dying from injuries or exposure
World
2 years ago

South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally tells his story

A stowaway who hid in the undercarriage of a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to London and survived, after months in hospital, will speak ...
News
2 years ago
