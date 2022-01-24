‘Extraordinary’ that stowaway survived freezing flight from SA to Netherlands

“There is not enough oxygen to breathe so people will not understand how any stowaway manages to survive.”

That’s the view of Dr Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine, in response to news that a stowaway survived after hitching a ride in the nose wheel cavity of a cargo flight between SA and Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Sunday.

Dutch military police in Amsterdam discovered the stowaway when the aircraft landed.

“The fact is, no one can believe it. It’s extraordinary that anyone can survive like that,” said Leitch. “It takes humans about six months to acclimatise to be able to climb Mt Everest which is about about 8.5km and these aeroplanes now fly at 11,5km and the temperature up there can be anywhere from -50°C to -100°C,” he said.