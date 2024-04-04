The president of Botswana has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany.
According to France24, his comments came in response to the German government's suggestion that there should be stricter limits on importing hunting trophies. President Mokgweetsi Masisi assured his threat was “no joke”.
Angered by proposals in Berlin, Masisi said Germans should try living among elephants. He claimed an explosion in the number of the mammals roaming his country has produced a “plague”.
WATCH | Botswana threatens Germany with 20,000 elephants
