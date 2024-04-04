Africa

WATCH | Botswana threatens Germany with 20,000 elephants

04 April 2024 - 10:20 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The president of Botswana has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany.

According to France24, his comments came in response to the German government's suggestion that there should be stricter limits on importing hunting trophies. President Mokgweetsi Masisi assured his threat was “no joke”.

Angered by proposals in Berlin, Masisi said Germans should try living among elephants. He claimed an explosion in the number of the mammals roaming his country has produced a “plague”.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Dozens of Zimbabwe elephants die as climate change, El Niño hit Hwange park

Zimbabwe's rainy season runs from November to March, but it has barely rained so far this year.
News
3 months ago

Elephant-rich states row back from threat to quit trade body

A group of Southern African countries where two thirds of the world’s African Elephants live rowed back from a threat to leave an international ...
News
1 year ago

The tusk at hand: Africa wants to decide for itself what it does with its ellies

Since elephant numbers have swollen, southern African governments want the right to sell their ivory
World
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa
  2. 'We don't want railway line invaders': Macassar residents vow to oppose ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals ... South Africa
  4. Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank South Africa
  5. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa

Latest Videos

First appearance in court of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe ...
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany