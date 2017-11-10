The makers of Wellington’s Tomato Sauce have been ordered to remove the word “new” from its product‚ which has been in circulation for more than 18 months.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) made this ruling this week when it partly upheld a complaint by Tiger Consumer Products‚ which said Heinz Foods was misleading in advertising its tomato sauce.

Attorneys Spoor & Fisher lodged a competitor complaint on behalf of Tiger against in-store adverts and a TV commercial for Wellington’s Tomato Sauce.

The in-store advertising claims‚ among other things‚ that "75% of people surveyed would switch to Wellington’s Tomato Sauce*”.

The following disclaimer appears in a circle around the claim: “*In a Home Tester Club survey of 430 respondents‚ 7.5 out of 10 people surveyed said they would switch to Wellington’s Tomato Sauce from their existing brand.” In addition‚ Tiger complained that the product packaging of Wellington’s featured on the in-store adverts and in the TV commercial showed the claim‚ “New recipe”.