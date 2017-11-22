Zero. That’s the safety rating the Chinese-made Chery QQ3 scored in the first-ever independent crash test assessment of some of the most popular compact and small cars in South Africa.

The London-based Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) and South Africa’s Automobile Association (AA) jointly released the star ratings of five small cars‚ which between them account for around 65% of all new cars sold in South Africa in 2016: the QQ3‚ Datsun Go+‚ Renault Sandero‚ Polo Vivo and Toyota Etios – the latter two being the country’s top-selling vehicles currently.

The top performer‚ and the second best-selling car in the country last month‚ was the Etios‚ scoring four stars for adult safety and three for child safety in the back seat.

“This is a life and death choice‚” said David Ward‚ secretary general of Global NCAP.

“It is good to see a four-star result in these first ever African crash test ratings‚ but it’s extremely disappointing that there’s a zero-star car.”