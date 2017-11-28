Black Friday shopper sits pretty

An 86% discount off the retail price made one shopper happy on Black Friday, says the Bidorbuy online platform.

The most popular products were smartphones, toys and household items, Bidorbuy CEO Jaco Jonker said on Monday.

The most expensive Bidorbuy Black Friday deal was an iPhone X 256GB costing R28599.

The deal with the biggest discount was a square Italian-designed sofa suite, with an 86% discount off the R39999 retail price.

And the most popular item was an investment piece, an uncirculated 1oz silver Krugerrand that had its price sliced from R750 to R495.

"This year shoppers were much more likely to use their mobile device than they were last year," Jonker noted.

"We are extremely satisfied with this year's Black Friday sales on the site and expect a comparable performance during our Cyber Monday week, which opened [on Monday] and will last until midnight on Sunday December 3," he said.

"Our sellers are offering a wide array of products, from portable braai stands and handbags to watches and duvet sets, as well as several big-ticket items, such as smart TV sets and washing machines, which are already attracting attention from the buyers."