Gautrain delays irk commuters
Gautrain passengers travelling between Johannesburg and Pretoria were not amused after having to switch trains on the tracks‚ which caused delays and discomfort early on Tuesday.
Trains between Centurion and Pretoria stations were delayed by approximately 40 minutes.
Trains between Centurion and Pretoria stations are delayed by approximately 40 minutes. Airport service and trains between Centurion and Park stations are not affected.— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) August 21, 2018
Upset commuters took to Twitter to vent about the delays‚ which some suggested lasted longer that the claimed 40 minutes.
I got on the #Gautrain at Hatfield Station at 7:26 and just left Pretoria Station at 9:13 😒😠😤 how is that 40 minutes ?????? @TheGautrain— Michael Schumann (@Michael13349604) August 21, 2018
Gautrain is showing us flames ek se, apparently a cable snapped now we must jump from one train to another, one by one because we can only do it in the driver's(or is it captain's) cab 😂😂😂— Populist (@_Aobakwe_) August 21, 2018
Seriously, been stuck for an hour now...... the service is seriously getting worse....... Gautrain is going to cost us our jobs.............— Zibuyile Mthembu (@pashiez) August 21, 2018
According to an eyewitness‚ a train got stuck between Midrand and Centurion. Passengers had to get off the train and board another on the tracks.
The cause of the apparent breakdown is unclear. TimesLIVE is awaiting feedback on the incident from Gautrain operator Bombela.