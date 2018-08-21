Consumer Live

Gautrain delays irk commuters

21 August 2018 - 12:28 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

Gautrain passengers travelling between Johannesburg and Pretoria were not amused after having to switch trains on the tracks‚ which caused delays and discomfort early on Tuesday.

Trains between Centurion and Pretoria stations were delayed by approximately 40 minutes.

Upset commuters took to Twitter to vent about the delays‚ which some suggested lasted longer that the claimed 40 minutes.

According to an eyewitness‚ a train got stuck between Midrand and Centurion. Passengers had to get off the train and board another on the tracks.

The cause of the apparent breakdown is unclear. TimesLIVE is awaiting feedback on the incident from Gautrain operator Bombela.

