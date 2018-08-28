Picket as court mulls sales in execution of homes

Gogo Mviko paid home instalments for years before she fell into arrears with the bank‚ was turfed out and the property was auctioned for R100.

The 92-year-old from Vosloorus in Gauteng joined a picket outside the Johannesburg High Court which on Tuesday was hearing a case related to the foreclosure of bonds and sales in execution of properties.

“I knew that I owed the bank but I did not know that they would kick me out of the house and sell it for so little‚" she said.

Mviko lost her house during the 1980s after being retrenched and failing to pay bank arrears of R26‚000 despite having made payments for years towards the house. The house was subsequently auctioned.